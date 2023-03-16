Cherry Blossom Festival’s Pink Pancake Breakfast is back!

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Fire Department is ready to serve up a stack of pink pancakes again for the annual Pink Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast will take place Saturday, March 18 and Saturday, March 25 at Luther Williams Field on Willie Smomkie Glover Drive.

The Macon Bacon and Macon-Bibb Fire Department will serve pink pancakes, bacon and sausage.

“There’s a group of people there at 7 a.m. that are sitting in their cars and are waiting on us to open that gate so they can come in and eat breakfast,” Fire Chief Shane Edwards said. “And they’re staples in the community, they’ve been doing it every year and we just look so forward to seeing that group sit there at 7 a.m. ready to get their pink pancakes and sausage and start their morning off.”

The breakfast will happen on March 18 and March 25 from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 5 and under.

All proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.