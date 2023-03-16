Cherry Blossom Festival offering free parking, shuttle service on weekends

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The annual Cherry Blossom Festival begins on Friday, and there are new parking options available to visitors, as well as a shuttle service, on Saturday and Sunday of both weekends of the festival.

The designated parking and shuttle pickup locations include the Mulberry Street parking deck at Gateway Plaza, and the lot between Burger King and Barks and Brews on Riverside Drive.

Both parking and the shuttle service will be free. Hannah Theus, Director of Marketing for the Cherry Blossom Festival, explained the shuttle’s route.

“Our first pickup will be over by the Burger King lot, and that’s between Burger King and Barks and Brews,” she said. “It’ll come over here to the Mulberry Street parking deck and then it’ll go to Carolyn Crayton park, so we have a continuous loop that’ll be going on, and it’ll be throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.”

The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday during both weekends of the festival. You can access the full route, including a map of the festival grounds by visiting https://cherryblossom.com/