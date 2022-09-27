Cherry Blossom Festival named ‘Best Festival in the World’

The festival recently received more than 20 awards from the International Festivals and Events Association.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The International Cherry Blossom Festival is named “Best Festival in the World.”

In addition to that prestigious title, the festival brought home awards for programming, merchandise, social media campaigns and sponsorships.

Festival organizers say they’re proud of the accomplishments made throughout the festival’s 41 years, and they’re looking forward to more success.

Festival President Stacy Moore says she has a 5-year plan in motion.

“My plan is to grow the programming at the park as well as downtown on the two weekends,” she said. “It’s a slow process, because obviously to grow that means that we have to have money to put up up front to get larger national artists to come in.”