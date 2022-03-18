Cherry Blossom Festival introduces new safety measures

The Cherry Blossom Festival has introduced a clear bag policy this year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival has introduced a clear bag policy this year.



Festival organizers say anyone without a clear bag will be turned away and asked to return the bag to their car.

“We can take the clear bag, look at the one side, flip it over look at the other side, so yes safety measure is one but it wasn’t the only reason,” Captain of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division Wilton Collins said.



Anyone with an infant is allowed to take a diaper bag in, but it will be checked at the gate.