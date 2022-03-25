Cherry Blossom Festival hosts Founders Day

The event started with a few words from the Cherry Blossom Board and Founder of the Festival, Carolyn Crayton.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The 40th annual Cherry Blossom Festivities continued Thursday afternoon at Third Street, with the annual Founders Day event.

The festivities then began with a cake cutting ceremony.

Those in attendance received pink donuts, ice cream, cupcakes and drinks. Music also played and board members were out dancing.

We spoke with Carolyn Crayton about the meaning of Founders Day.

“Mr. Fickling gave us all these wonderful cherry trees to give away and it has just been such a joy to enjoy the beauty of them. But to enjoy the love and friendship that it’s created,” said Crayton.

If you couldn’t make it out to Founders Day, you can still have fun with the Cherry Blossom festivities at Carolyn Crayton Park.