Chef Scottie Johnson’s Blueberry Compote
Ingredients
1 lb fresh blueberry
3-4 tablespoons brown sugar
A pinch of salt
A pinch of cinnamon
Zest of 1 lemon
1 oz amaretto
2 tablespoon lemon juice (from about 1 lemon)
Instructions
1. Wash the blueberries.
2. Add blueberries, sugar, salt, cinnamon, lemon zest, amaretto, lemon juice in a medium sauce pan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes until blueberries are soft.
3. Continue cooking without removing the blueberries for the next 2 minutes, reduce the heat so the mixture doesn’t boil.
4. Remove from heat and transfer to a lid fitting jar. As the compote cool, it will continue to thicken but will still be slightly thinner and pourable.
