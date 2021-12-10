Chef Scottie Johnson’s Blueberry Compote

Ingredients

1 lb fresh blueberry

3-4 tablespoons brown sugar

A pinch of salt

A pinch of cinnamon

Zest of 1 lemon

1 oz amaretto

2 tablespoon lemon juice (from about 1 lemon)

Instructions

1. Wash the blueberries.

2. Add blueberries, sugar, salt, cinnamon, lemon zest, amaretto, lemon juice in a medium sauce pan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes until blueberries are soft.

3. Continue cooking without removing the blueberries for the next 2 minutes, reduce the heat so the mixture doesn’t boil.

4. Remove from heat and transfer to a lid fitting jar. As the compote cool, it will continue to thicken but will still be slightly thinner and pourable.

