Changes at Macon USPS facility spark worries over job security, transparency

Changes are coming to the Macon USPS facility as it transitions to a local processing center, moving some mail processing operations to Atlanta.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changes are coming to the Macon USPS facility as it transitions to a local processing center, moving some mail processing operations to Atlanta.

The postal service held a meeting in Macon Tuesday afternoon to discuss the transformation that aims to modernize the facility and restructure it as a destination mail processing center. The change raises concerns among employees regarding job security and transparency within the organization.

“We started hearing the changes that will be going on within Macon,” USPS worker Gia Toomer said. “Some of us may lose our jobs, some of us may not, some of us may have to move to another location. They’re not giving us any answers. That’s why we came here today, to get answers.”

Residents can leave comments on the new changes until August 23. You can view the survey here.