CGTC receives $100,000 scholarship in honor of veteran

Students at Central Georgia Technical College will have a chance at a scholarship in honor of a local Vietnam War veteran who died in combat.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

The 1/5 Vietnam Veterans presented a $100,000 check to fund a scholarship in honor of Marine Sergeant Rodney Davis. Sergeant Davis used his body to cover a live grenade and keep his fellow Marines safe.

This is the second scholarship fund that honors Sergeant Davis. It will help local students who choose to go the technical education route. We spoke with Dale Greene, coordinator for the scholarship, about what it means to him.

“His selflessness, his heroism in Vietnam, what he did to save his fellow Marines, that he will never be forgotten,” he said. “All these scholarships will be awarded in his name and his name will live on.”

In the past, the 1/5 Vietnam Veterans organization only funded traditional schooling scholarships. Sergeant Davis is the only Medal of Honor winner from Macon-Bibb County.