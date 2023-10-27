CGTC alum, Forsyth mayor recognized as Alumni of the Year by Technical College System of Georgia
Central Georgia Technical College’s (CGTC) vice chair of its Board of Directors, Eric Wilson, has been named one of 23 Alumni of the Year by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).
Wilson, who also serves as the Mayor of Forsyth and the co-owner, president, and CEO of MedPro EMS, was honored for his contributions to the community and the paramedicine industry, according to a Central Georgia Technical College news release.
The announcement was made at the TCSG Leadership Conference in Savannah. Wilson is a graduate of CGTC’s Paramedicine program and has been an advocate for technical education, contributing to student scholarships for study abroad in Paramedicine through CGTC’s Health Science Study Abroad program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
“We are so proud of Eric Wilson’s achievements and grateful for his dedicated support of our college and our students,” CGTC Associate Vice President for Advancement Tonya McClure said. “His strong advocacy of CGTC and technical education highlights that he is an outstanding product of our system.”
“Our Alumni of the Year exemplifies the incredible talent that emerges from our technical colleges,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said. “They are living proof of the transformative power of technical education and serve as role models for current and future students. We are immensely proud of their achievements.”
Honorees were selected based on four areas: Professional Excellence, Community Engagement, Advocacy for Technical Education, and Career Success.
- Professional Excellence: Demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership in their respective fields.
- Community Engagement: Made a positive impact on their communities through volunteer work, leadership roles, or community service.
- Advocacy for Technical Education: Supported and promoted the value of technical education and its role in workforce development.
- Career Success: Achieved notable career milestones and success in their chosen professions.
The Alumni of the Year honorees are:
- Dr. Lorenzo Carson, Radiologic Technology, Albany Technical College
- Lori Anne Lord, Respiratory Therapy, Athens Technical College
- Cremeithius Riggins, Paralegal Studies, Atlanta Technical College
- Sabrina Griffin, Clerical Office Specialist, Augusta Technical College
- Eric Wilson, Paramedicine, Central Georgia Technical College
- Mattie Harris, Radiography, Chattahoochee Technical College
- Joey Bullard, Practical Nursing, Coastal Pines Technical College
- Manford Metcalf, Electronics Technology, Computer Aided Drafting, Architectural Drafting, Columbus Technical College
- Allison Patnode, Dental Assisting, Georgia Northwestern Technical College
- Teresa Watson, Commercial Truck Driving, Georgia Piedmont Technical College
- Dr. Jeffrey Scott Bailey, Surgical Technology, Gwinnett Technical College
- Lanier Swafford, EMS, Paramedicine, Fire Science, Lanier Technical College
- Ray Chamblee, Business Technology, Criminal Justice, North Georgia Technical College
- Howard Clifford “Trey” Sheppard, Commercial Truck Driving, Oconee Fall Line Technical College
- David Rogers, Computer Information Systems, Ogeechee Technical College
- Dennis Adams, HVAC, Savannah Technical College
- Michael Coley, Electrical Construction & Maintenance, Machine Tool, South Georgia Technical College
- James Everett, Mechanical Technology, Computer Information Systems, South Georgia Technical College
- Michelle Smith Lank, Early Childhood Care and Education, Southeastern Technical College
- Edva Angela Smith, Criminal Justice, Southern Crescent Technical College
- Jimmy Smith, Jr., Business Management, Southern Regional Technical College
- Mark Foster, Marketing Management, West Georgia Technical College
- J. Glenn Gregory, Drafting Design Technology, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College