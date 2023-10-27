CGTC alum, Forsyth mayor recognized as Alumni of the Year by Technical College System of Georgia

Central Georgia Technical College’s (CGTC) vice chair of its Board of Directors, Eric Wilson, has been named one of 23 Alumni of the Year by the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG).

Eric Wilson (Photo: CGTC)

Wilson, who also serves as the Mayor of Forsyth and the co-owner, president, and CEO of MedPro EMS, was honored for his contributions to the community and the paramedicine industry, according to a Central Georgia Technical College news release.

The announcement was made at the TCSG Leadership Conference in Savannah. Wilson is a graduate of CGTC’s Paramedicine program and has been an advocate for technical education, contributing to student scholarships for study abroad in Paramedicine through CGTC’s Health Science Study Abroad program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are so proud of Eric Wilson’s achievements and grateful for his dedicated support of our college and our students,” CGTC Associate Vice President for Advancement Tonya McClure said. “His strong advocacy of CGTC and technical education highlights that he is an outstanding product of our system.”

“Our Alumni of the Year exemplifies the incredible talent that emerges from our technical colleges,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said. “They are living proof of the transformative power of technical education and serve as role models for current and future students. We are immensely proud of their achievements.”

Honorees were selected based on four areas: Professional Excellence, Community Engagement, Advocacy for Technical Education, and Career Success.

The Alumni of the Year honorees were selected based on their exceptional contributions to the following areas:

Professional Excellence: Demonstrated outstanding performance and leadership in their respective fields.

Community Engagement: Made a positive impact on their communities through volunteer work, leadership roles, or community service.

Advocacy for Technical Education: Supported and promoted the value of technical education and its role in workforce development.

Career Success: Achieved notable career milestones and success in their chosen professions.

The Alumni of the Year honorees are: