CFCG announces Downtown Challenge 2.0 Grant recipients

The winnings projects are things like a campaign to create a business improvement district in Greenwood Bottom, to a high school student working to clean up Pleasant Hill.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— We now know the recipients of the second round of the Downtown Challenge 2.0 grants. The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced the 20 projects that were awarded.

$349,000 was split up between those projects. The amounts range from $2,000 to $50,000.

We spoke with the program officer for the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Darius Maynard, about how the grants will help improve Macon.

“We’re just able to help fund their ideas, they’re going to do all the work,” he said. “They’re going to carry it out. So we want to make sure that they know that we’re here for them. We’re supporting them, and we look forward to seeing their ideas come to life.”

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia created the Downtown Challenge Fund as a way to implement the Macon Action Plan.

The Peyton Anderson Foundation and the Knight Foundation provide grants to make the Downtown Challenge possible.