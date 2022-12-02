Central’s Joaquin Sample out as head football coach after 5 seasons

Joaquin Sample announced on social media Thursday he is no longer the coach.

Joaquin Sample, seen on the left in a 2022 Coach's Corner segment with 41NBC's Bill Shanks, announced in a social media post Thursday his time as Central's head football coach has come to an end.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School is looking for a new head football coach.

Joaquin Sample announced on social media Thursday he is no longer the coach.

He led the Chargers from 2018-2022, posting an overall record of 16-36. His teams made the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2022. His 2022 team finished 3-8 after falling in the first round of the playoffs.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that I will no longer be the head football coach at Central,” he wrote in the social media post.

“Central football has played in 8 GHSA Playoff Football games since 1996. I’ve been blessed to be apart of 7 of them, as a player, assistant, and as HC,” he continued. “However, my favorite memories of being at my Alma Mater are the ones helping in Algebra and Geometry classes, going to College Fairs with AVID, speaking to students about their post high school dreams, or speaking to college coaches about our players. I can confidently say that every space I was tasked with while at C’s House was left better than I found it. With that knowledge, I am at peace with the decision.”

Sample, who declined to discuss details about his decision just yet when reached Thursday night, said in his social media post he will be flexible about the next step in his career and wrote he still has a “burning desire to help young people along their path be the best version of themselves.”

“I love 2155 Napier Avenue with all my heart,” the post concluded.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.