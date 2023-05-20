Central Georgia Technical College to offer on-campus student health services

Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) is set to become the first technical college in the state to offer on-campus student health services thanks to a new partnership with Atrium Health Navicent.

The agreement, signed at the college’s Warner Robins Campus on Friday, paves the way for affordable healthcare to be made available to students across all CGTC campuses.

“There are so many barriers that our students face to getting quality education, getting quality health care, and this is a step in that direction by us having an incredible partner in Atrium Health Navicent that can come in clinic that provides these services to our students,” CGTC Director of Marketing JoBen Rivera-Thompson said.

On-campus clinics will offer basic services like wellness exams, physicals, and drug screenings, along with telehealth options, according to Delvecchio Finley, President of Atrium Health Navicent.

“What this means overall is we’re expanding our ability to provide accessible, convenient and affordable care to thousands of individuals, to all of these students across all of these campuses,” Finley said. “We will be providing services that will be really covering the gambit, so there will be when people are ill or sick and they need to access a provider to see what’s going on with them, things like flu or strep throat and those types of conditions that we can take care of in a clinic setting, but also preventative care.”

Rivera-Thompson says student health and safety is CGTC’s number one priority.

“We are extending what we do best, and that is creating community partnerships that benefit our students in multiple ways,” Rivera-Thompson said.

The on-campus clinics are scheduled to open to students in the fall.