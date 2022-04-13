Central Georgia Technical College forms new partnership

Interfor, a Perry based logging company, began the Millwright Apprenticeship Program.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Central Georgia Technical College has a new partnership that allows students to gain their associate degree while getting on the job training.

The program lasts three years, and allows students to receive training in numerous trade fields.

Students who receive 45 credit hours with the program, can receive credit at Central Georgia Technical College.

“For so long technical training has been seen as something less than college level education what this does is acknowledges the hands on work that people do everyday and the training they received and the whole range of trade industry jobs has the same kind of value as formal college education does,” said Dean of Aerospace and Trade for Central Georgia Technical College, Mike Engel.

The Perry campus allows students to learn how to lumberjack, weld, work on machinery and other maintenance positions.