Central Georgia Greek Festival back for 15th year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Central Georgia Greek Festival is back and better than ever after having to scale back for the pandemic over the last two years.

Early Friday afternoon people were already lining up for the delicious tasting and smelling Greek food.

Festival Chairman, Mike Cantrell, says this year’s festival is going to be the best one yet.

“There’s shopping and food, and dancing and food, and there’s gifts and food, and there’s church tours and food, and there’s wonderful partying all through the night and food,” Cantrell said.

In case it wasn’t clear, food is the big draw for many when it comes to the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival. It’s part of why Jean Bragg tries to go to the festival each year.

“I do like the greek food, the greek pastry… yum! and so even though I get to enjoy it at Christmas time with my niece, it’s very nice here as well,” Bragg said.

Cantrell says during the first few years of the festival, they hoped downtown traffic would spill over into the festival. Now it’s the other way around.

“Now what happens is the festival has become an actual draw for downtown Macon, which is really cool when you think about it. We’ll have over 4,000 people come through here… that’s incredible,” Cantrell said.

In addition to enjoying the festival food, Bragg says she love the shopping, seeing old friends, and making new ones.

“I just sat with a lady that I had not known and we had lunch together, so I made a new friend today,” Bragg explained. “That’s part of being downtown. You get out, you attend things, and you become part of whatever is happening for the weekend.”

The festival goes all weekend so make sure to stop by and get some of that delicious Greek food and enjoy some of the shopping as well.

The Central Georgia Greek Festival runs until 10 p.m. on Friday night at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church on First Street in Macon. You can also go on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.