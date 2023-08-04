Central Georgia Boy Scouts chooses its next Distinguished Citizen

They announced they unanimously selected Cherry Blossom Festival Founder Carolyn Crayton.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Central Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America has decided on the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Citizen Award.

On Thursday morning, they announced they unanimously selected Cherry Blossom Festival Founder Carolyn Crayton. Crayton was not at the announcement, but she will attend a formal celebration later in August. The honorary chair for the Distinguished Citizens Award Alex Habersham said Crayton’s leadership has helped Middle Georgia become a better place to live, work and raise children.

“The primary thing that she has done is she came in and created the keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission; and out of that commission was created, the Cherry Blossom Festival, 41-years ago and it has had a phenomenal impact on our community, bringing literally thousands of people for the festival every year,” said Alex Habersham.

Crayton will receive her award on August 24 at the Anderson Conference Center. If you’d like to support her, contact Garrett Williams for tickets at 478-235-1689.