Centerville’s British Pantry hosts ‘Right Royal’ tea party for new monarch’s coronation

For the first time in more than 70 years, a new monarch is being crowned in England, and Centerville's British Pantry is celebrating the historic event with a "Right Royal" tea party during the coronation broadcast.

“The Queen was coronated in 1953, and two-thirds of us weren’t around at that time. So this is the first coronation that’s happening, and he is cutting it down a lot smaller than when the Queen had it,” The British Pantry owner Jeanette Francis said.

The tea party, happening on Saturday morning at 11:30, will treat guests to individual lunches including sandwiches, sausage rolls, English scones and tea. Attendees will also participate in a quiz about the new king, Charles III.

Francis, who opened The British Pantry in 2004, invites everyone to watch the coronation and enjoy the pageantry.

“I hope everybody gets up early on Saturday morning to watch it, because it’s going to be beautiful, and it’s going to be pageantry, and let me tell you, the British know how to put on the pageantry,” she said.

The coronation broadcast begins at 5 a.m. on Saturday on 41NBC.

The British Pantry’s tea party is already fully booked, but the store is open for visits during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.