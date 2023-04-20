Centerville prepares to kick off Food Truck Friday Series

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Center Park at Centerville is set to come alive on Friday, May 5th, with the start of the highly anticipated 2023 Food Truck Friday Series. The event promises a night of fun, food, and music that is sure to keep attendees entertained.

With live music from 6-9 PM, Joseph Creath is set to grace the stage and provide an unforgettable musical experience. Along with the music, attendees can indulge in mouth-watering delicacies from some of the best food vendors in town.

Confirmed food vendors include Tasty Prayer..the Cookie Bar, ABC Catering, LLC, Cuban Island Café, D&D Burgers Wings N Things, Dot Bowl, Jail Creek Farms Winery, Kona Ice of Houston County, Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ, and The Gym Cantina. With such a diverse selection of food vendors, there will be something for everyone’s taste buds.

Apart from the food and music, the event will also mark the official opening day of the Splash Pad season. This is the perfect opportunity for families to bring their kids out for a day of fun and play.

Food Truck Friday Series has been an annual event that has been growing in popularity over the years. With so many people looking forward to the event, the organizers are expecting a massive turnout. They encourage everyone to come out and have fun, while also adhering to safety protocols.

With so much excitement surrounding the event, it’s sure to be a night to remember. So mark your calendars for Friday, May 5th, and come out to Center Park at Centerville to kick off the 2023 Food Truck Friday Series in style.