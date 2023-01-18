Centerville Police looking for man who fled during traffic stop

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Centerville Police Department needs your help finding a man, who police say ran after fighting with an officer during a traffic stop on Sunday.

The department says an officer pulled over the driver of a U-Haul for a traffic violation.

After being advised a U-Haul in the area recently hit two mailboxes, the officer attempted to detain the driver, Jason Byram, but he hit the officer in the face trying to run off. Both men then fell to the ground.

Byram got back up and ran into the woods nearby. The officer attempted to chase him, but fell again due to an injury to his Achilles tendon.

If you know where Byram is, call the Centerville Police Department at (478) 953-4222.