Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday.

According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon on Monday, and that’s when they discovered her body in the backyard.

Williams says the body appeared to have been there for several months, but the identification of the woman is still unknown.

The coroner believes there was no foul play.

“We can not positively identify the body,” Williams said. “We do suspect we know who the person is, but that’s one of the steps we go through the crime on determining a positive identification.”

Williams says the body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) crime lab for positive identification and cause of death.