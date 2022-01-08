Centerville Police Department working toward state certification

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Centerville Police Department is working to get certified through the Georgia Association of Chiefs.

If the department receives the certification, it will become a certified agency through the state.

Chief Cedric Duncan says the process can take up to three years, but it ensures departments have the best practices.

He says the certification would also add to the department’s professionalism and put it on the same level as other state certified departments.

“It trains officers to go by policy, go by procedures,” he said. “Being more in-depth with what’s going on instead of just answering calls. We have to train on policies. We have train on procedures so they know exactly what’s expected of them.”

Chief Duncan says he hopes to get the certification within the next year and a half. The cost of the certification is $375.