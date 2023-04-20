Centerville Police Department and U Save It Pharmacy host Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Centerville Police Department is partnering with U Save It Pharmacy to host a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Monday, April 24th, encouraging residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs.

From 2:00-5:00 PM, drop-offs will be accepted in the station lobby located at 308 E Church Street. This initiative aims to prevent medication abuse, accidental poisonings, and environmental damage caused by improper disposal of pharmaceuticals.

The event aligns with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which seeks to provide a secure, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Residents are encouraged to bring their unused or expired prescription drugs to the event for safe disposal. No sharps, inhalers, or other medical supplies can be dropped off. Additionally, any personal information on the labels of the medication containers should be concealed or removed before drop-off.

For more information about the event, please contact the Centerville Police Department or U Save It Pharmacy.