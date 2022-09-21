Centerville moving forward with plan for ‘Town Center’

Centerville City Council is moving forward with its plan to create a future "Town Center."

The City of Centerville is moving forward with creating a Town Center Town Center

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Centerville City Council is moving forward with its plan to create a future “Town Center.”

The goal is to provide a place near Center Park for people to shop and eat.

Post 2 Councilman Justin Wright says the Town Center would be the downtown the city has always needed.

“As communities grow, as we come past Covid-19, we’ve learned more and more that it’s not just about having restaurants, it’s not just about having activities, but it’s also about having that sense of place,” he said.

Wright has called Centerville his home for nearly a decade. Throughout those years, he’s watched the city continue to grow.

“We want to make Centerville the best place for you to live, for you to play, for you to eat and hang out with your family in middle Georgia,” he said.

It’s why council members passed a moratorium Tuesday night that will allow them to create a plan within the next six months.

People like Dkhari Rushing are excited for what’s to come.

“It’s a benefit for a lot more activity,” Rushing said. “It brings people together more than anything.”

The city is looking for developers for the project, which will include portions of Church Street, North Houston Boulevard and Gunn Road.

Shannon Bryant, the Director of Economic Development for the city, hopes the Town Center will be a place entrepreneurs will want to start a business.

“We just want to create a good place for business, a good place for someone who says I think I might want to start a business, I may want to open a restaurant, I might want to own a boutique,” she said.