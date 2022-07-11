Centerville Fire Department sharing fire emergency tips for families

The Centerville Fire Department wants to make sure your children are prepared for a fire emergency.

Centerville Fire Department reminding parents to teach students about fire safety Centerville Fire Department

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Centerville Fire Department wants to make sure your children are prepared for a fire emergency.

The department is sharing important tips with families, including teaching your child what a smoke alarm sounds like and having and practicing an escape plan.

Sgt. Daniel Myers says you should practice your escape plan at least once a month and that the most important step is telling your child to never go back into a burning building.

“The more education that we can get put the safer it is for us,” Myers said. “Because if I can make folks aware of what to do when there is a fire in their home, then that’s less people that we have to go in and save. If they’re already out of the house, then we can just go up and fight the fire, and I don’t have to go in and look for people.”

If you don’t have an escape plan, you can print and make one here.