Centerville Fire Department collecting money for Burn Center in Augusta

CENTERVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— As a firefighter, entering a burning building is part of the job. The Centerville Fire Department says its employees run the risk of getting burned every day. That’s why the department is giving back to those who have suffered a burn injury.

The Fire Department is taking part in an initiative they call, ‘Can it.” They collect empty soda cans in a trailer, then take them to a recycling center. The money received goes towards the Burn Care Center in Augusta.

They’re not doing it alone though. The community can stop by any time to make a contribution.

According to the Fire Department, they fill up the trailer about three times a year. Sergeant Daniel Myers explains why it’s so important for them to donate.

“It hits home for us because it’s one of the worst things I can think of other than dying which is to get burned in a fire. It’s nice to be able to give money to help out other fireman in the state or citizens,” said Sergeant Myers.

You can drop off cans at the Fire Department located at 500 North Houston Lake Boulevard in Centerville.