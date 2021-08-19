Cathy Cox named new President of Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A news release from the University System of Georgia (USG) was sent out on Thursday August 19, 2021, detailing that the Board of Regents of the USG had named Cathy Cox the new president of Georgia College and State University (GCSU).

Cox’s new position will be in effect starting October 1, 2021.

Cox has a plethora of experience, which includes serving as the 21st president of Young Harris College for 10 years, the dean of Mercer University School of Law in 2017, and serving 2 terms as Georgia’s Secretary of state- making history as the first woman in Georgia’s history to be elected into the role.

USG Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney said this in reference to Cox’s being selected as GCSU’s new president:

“Georgia College & State University has long played a special role within USG as the state’s public liberal arts college, and it is gaining a new leader who inherently understands how important that mission is both for students and the state,” and “Cathy Cox has deep experience in liberal arts education, and a passion to help Georgia College succeed. I congratulate her on her new role.”

Newly selected GCSU President Cox said, “Thank you to the Board and Acting Chancellor MacCartney for this tremendous opportunity,” and “I am excited to work with an already amazing faculty and staff as we enhance Georgia College as a destination for students seeking a preeminent liberal arts education. I can’t wait to get started.”