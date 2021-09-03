Carl Vinson VA Medical Center opens new program to promote dental hygiene

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center wants to help reduce pneumonia cases in their facility. So they recently started the HAPPEN program. It stands for Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Prevention by Engaging Nurses.

According to Dental Hygienist Michelle Lord, preventing pneumonia starts with your teeth. By making sure you clean them properly, it can help prevent bacteria from entering your lungs.

The goal of the program is to train nurses in oral health and educate veterans about the necessity of dental hygiene.

Lord says the program was a need at the center.

“It’s really increased too a good effort between the staff and the patients, because their family members can have peace of mind knowing that they’re veteran is going to be take care of in that manner, and the veteran feels good about it too. ”

The program couldn’t start without the help of Nurse managers though, who are helping the Veterans.