Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosts annual VA2K Walk and Roll, promotes health and supports homeless veterans

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is championing healthy living and supporting homeless veterans through its annual VA2K Walk and Roll event.

Aimed at inspiring veterans and the community to become more active in everyday life, the event also serves as an outreach for homeless veterans.

“There’s something for everybody out here,” Army Veteran Floyd Robertson said.

The activities ranged from health-oriented events to a 2-kilometer course around the campus where veterans and community members could walk, run or roll in their wheelchairs.

Barbara Keating, the Whole Health Coordinator for the Dublin VA, said the event’s mission is to encourage healthy habits.

“We have a lot of events going on, a lot of different ways to move your body,” she said.

According to Keating, the VA2K Walk and Roll event is not only about the veterans but also acknowledges those who care for them, including caregivers, community members and employees.

“We wanted to go further than just the veterans,” she said. “Whole health for everybody.”

Robertson says the event helps raise awareness for veterans, offering the physical and mental help they deserve.

“This activity out here today will be able to help get the awareness out to let the people know that they can help their veterans to come out and get them some help that they need,” he said.

Attendees also had the opportunity to donate items for homeless veterans. The VA hosted information tables as well, providing valuable resources and services for veterans.