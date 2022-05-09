Carl Vinson VA Medical Center holds ‘Blessing of the Hands’ ceremony
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin celebrated its nurses Monday with a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony.
The ceremony was held as part of National Nurses Week to show appreciation to nurses past and present.
A prayer was said to request strength for the nurses as they continue helping veterans at the VA.
Each nurse then stepped forward to have their hands blessed.