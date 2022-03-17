Carl Vinson VA Medical Center discusses report from Department of Veterans Affairs

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a report on several VA hospitals across Georgia.

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center was on of the hospitals listed in the report, citing several issues with the building.

According to Manuel Davila, Executive Director of the Medical Center, the building was built in 1944. Due to the age of the building, it goes through a Facility Conditions Assessment.

“We’re working on a plan to correct as many of those FCA’s as possible and of course as funding allows,” said Davila.

The report can be found here.

It states several issues involving Parking, plumbing, heating and ventilation.

The possibility of relocating services to new facilities in other areas was also mentioned in the report, but Davila says the center is continuing to expand services.

“The goal for us is really looking at all of the communities and ensuring that even in the Dublin area, we’re making sure that what we have the presence we will have in the future, and we meets the demands and the needs of the veterans in that community.”

Dublin Mayor, Joshua Kight, was alarmed to hear about the issues. So he reached out to the VA in a Facebook post made by the city.

According to Kight, the relationship between the city and VA is strong. He says they have to work together to provide the best care to all of its veterans.

“It does let us know that we can’t take this for granted, we have to take this seriously and the VA has got to continue to provide quality care,” said Kight.

The report goes on to say the hospital could be shut down, due to the lack of medical advancements and the growing population of veterans in Macon.

“We’re not waiting for a ten to twenty road plan. We’re really working daily now to ensure that what we’re doing is meeting the demand today,” said Davila.

The VA ensure services for the time being will not be impacted.