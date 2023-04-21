Carl Vinson VA Medical Center celebrating 75th anniversary by helping veterans apply for benefits

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A staple in the city of Dublin is celebrating a big anniversary, and it’s also working to honor the community it serves.

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary this weekend. Specialists will be on-site to help Veterans sign up for benefits.

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to help Veterans find out if they are eligible for benefits under the PACT Act. The law was recently passed to expand VA healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Greg Swars served in the Army for 14 years. He was an infantryman during Operation Desert Storm and says he’s had a chronic cough since his time in the service.

“For years, as a Desert Storm Veteran, we’ve always had this thing called the Desert Storm Syndrome,” Swars said. “It’s been in research for decades, and they finally with the PACT Act, they put names to a lot of these conditions that the veterans are suffering from.”

Swars says even if a veteran is already receiving benefits, now is the time to get re-evaluated, because they could be eligible for more.

The Dublin VA serves more than 40,000 veterans across 49 counties, according to Swars, though there are still many who go without care.

“There are so many tens of thousands of Veterans that are out there that do not get their care, so please if you see this and you know a Veteran, let them know that we’re here,” he said. “We’re here, and you need to come get your benefits, ’cause you deserve it.”

The celebration will feature a car and motorcycle show as well as food trucks and other entertainment. It’s all happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VA.

The public is invited to attend.