Carl Vinson VA Medical Center adding Women’s Health Clinic

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Officials at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center broke ground on the New Primary Care and Women’s Health Clinic earlier this year.

The goal is to help meet the growing demand of services for women veterans.

The Women’s Health Center at the VA currently serves 5,000 veterans, and the population continues to grow.

The new clinic will meet that demand.

It will have a private entrance for women, and women will be in charge of running it.

“Some people may be shy,” veteran Adrienne Clements said. “Or who may have issues they don’t want everybody knowing. They might come through the door, they might be having a bad day.”

Clements works and receives care at the VA. She says she’s hopeful more people will benefit from the services.

“I think it’s going to do good for the community as well, because then the other facilities won’t be spilled over with a lot of the employees or veterans,” she said. “They can come here and know that and be like, ‘Hey, this is a place where I can come, a safe haven.'”

Kim Thomas, a registered nurse and a PACT Care Manager for Women’s Health, says the new clinic will allow veterans to get their services all in one place.

“We’ll have gynecology services sometime in the near hopefully, mammogram services, labs, our women’s health social workers, pharmacists and of course our PACT teams,” Thomas said.

The VA says the new clinic will pave the way in providing better and more care for women veterans.

The $16 million dollar project is expected to be complete by April 2023.