Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosts PACT Act clinic to educate veterans on disability compensation

Veterans learned about new legislation and available benefits at a Macon clinic hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosted a clinic in Macon on Wednesday to educate veterans on how to file for disability compensation claims and understand the benefits available to them.

The clinic focused on the new PACT Act Legislation, which provides a list of presumed disabilities for veterans who served in specific locations and were exposed to different chemicals during active duty.

“This is a tremendous piece of legislation because not only is it affording additional opportunities for compensation and otherwise, but it’s really affording our veterans an opportunity to connect that service and the great work they’ve done for our nation with the potential environmental exposures that they would’ve had,” Carl Vinson VA Executive Director Manuel M. Davila said.

The clinic also offered screening to determine eligibility for the benefit. Veterans who missed the clinic can find more information here.