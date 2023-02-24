Carl Vinson VA celebrates Black History Month with cultural festival

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In honor of Black History Month, the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center hosted a cultural festival on Friday. The event included a food tasting, keynote speakers, traditional songs and African attire to celebrate the rich history of African Americans.

Organizer Marcia Morris spoke about her inspiration for the event.

“It’s important for us to recognize and honor the contributions of African Americans to our country’s history and culture,” she said. “This event is a way to bring people together and learn more about the African American experience.”

Darrin Robinson, a peer specialist at the medical center, shared his perspective on the significance of Black History Month.

“It’s very important, because it gives me a chance and the opportunity to know my ancestors, to know the things that we did, and it also gives me an opportunity to understand our place in the United States of America and a lot of the things that we built here,” Robinson said.

The event aimed to educate attendees about the cultural and historical significance of Black History Month.