Career fair in Macon looking to fill various positions

Macon Go Hire career fair taking place this week. Career Fair

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The pandemic left many people without jobs in the Macon community. In order to fill those jobs, the Macon Chamber of commerce is hosting a Career fair.

In partnership with Visit Macon and Goodwill, there are over 30 positions to be filled.

The job fair will be at the Anderson Conference center on Eisenhower Parkway on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday will be focused on jobs in hospitality and service. Wednesday will be centered on jobs openings in industry and large businesses.

“We want employers to find the help they need to be successful in Bibb county,” said Lynn Farmer. Farmer is the Director of Workforce development and Talent retention at the Chamber.

Farmer says the goal is to keep people in Macon to strengthen the work force sector.

If you’re looking to attend, bring a resume and be ready to speak with various employers.

And if you can’t attend, visit http://greatermaconworks.com for a list of employers hiring.