Candidate running for US Senate visits Middle Georgia

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Primary election season is here, and candidates are making trips to Middle Georgia to win support and votes.

Thursday, a Republican hopeful for the U.S. Senate crossed county lines to visit with voters at Nu-Way Weiner’s in Fort Valley.

Kelvin King hopes to go against current Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock in next year’s election.

He says he wants to strengthen the economy by keeping taxes low, prioritize national defense, and protect people’s constitutional rights.

“The thing with my campaign is protecting and preserving the American dream and the American dream is steeped and the tenants are freedom, opportunity, and American exceptionalism. It has nothing to do with government. Government overreach is way too much, it’s out of control right now and that’s not what we need in our country,” said King.

King is a Georgia native who served in the Air Force and eventually started his own construction business.

The Republican primary is next May. The election for the senate seat is in November.