Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office had found the man with gunshot wounds on Sudan Drive in Byron, and he was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment, where he is listed to be in stable condition.

The woman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, additional charges are pending. Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 541-2085.