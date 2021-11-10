Byron votes to decrease distance liquor can be sold from schools and churches

The expectation is for the change to be beneficial to the city as it continues to grow.

BYRON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Byron City Council is making a change when it comes to alcohol sales near schools and churches.

The Council voted to decrease the distance between a business selling liquor and a school or church.

According to Byron Mayor, Michael Chidester, the distance will go from 600 feet to now 300 feet. The new distance will be in line with state law, which is set at 300 feet.

The Mayor says, this is an effort to attract more food businesses to the area.

“We’re trying to give a balance between the ability to freely worship and locate places of worship and the development and the tax base of the community, so that citizens who own houses don’t have to pay as much taxation as they might otherwise have to pay for the same services,” said Mayor Chidester.

