Byron student to appear on Capital One College Bowl

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Morehouse College student from Byron got a chance to compete in the Capital One College Bowl.

Tray Davis says he went to Los Angeles, California for a week and a half for filming. He says it was exciting to represent his hometown and called the experience surreal.

“They told us beforehand just focus on the game, make sure you’re having fun, make sure you’re doing your best performing the game and all that and you won’t even notice the cameras,” Davis said. “That’s how I felt throughout the filming process but I did go out of my way to find the camera every now and then.”

You can catch Davis’ episode next week on 41NBC.