Ziggy and Tooties found their love for baking in 2014. Five years later, they moved into their own bakery.

BYRON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — After a recent city council meeting, Byron Mayor Michael Chidester, proclaims July 17th as Ziggy and Tooties Cakes youth Entrepreneurship Day.

After hearing about hearing about their business, Mayor Chidester wanted to encourage other children to follow their dreams.

“It would be great if we could get something growing here in the city of Byron as an outgrowth of these girls,” said Mayor Chidester.

Ziggy and Tootie says their main goal is to inspire kids all over the world with their business.

“It feel pretty fun, but I like the experience of just making a cake,” said Tootie.

The sisters say business has been growing, and now their setting the bar high for future young entrepreneurs in the area.

“When we were about three or four years old we would play in the kitchen and our mom showed us to bake a cake,” said Ziggy.

Sheva Quinn, mother of the young girls, says she’s proud of everything her daughters have accomplished.

“They are really the type of people that are like hey, let’s do this and let’s do that,” said Quinn.

The goal is to start business classes at the bakery in July.

For more information you can visit https://ziggyandtootiecakes.com/