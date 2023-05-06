Byron gears up for Battle of Byron Festival’s return after 8 years

After eight years, the Battle of Byron Festival is set to return to State Route 49 on Saturday. The festival will showcase more than 70 vendors, seven food trucks and all-day games and live music at City Hall. Activities include mud volleyball, cornhole, sack races, jump rope contests, a car show, and a dunking booth.

Festival chairman Austin Simar says the city hasn’t been able to host the festival in eight years and that it wouldn’t be possible without sponsors.

“With our businesses and everything else, we’re constantly growing, we’re expanding,” he said. “And the more people you bring in, the more fun things that they want to happen, so we felt like this was a good year to really push the festival coming back.”

The festival aims to provide free admission to all attendees. Official Battle of Byron merchandise is available at Brittany Rae’s Boutique located at 112 Main Street, Suite E.

Simar hopes to make the festival an annual event and use the profits to reinvest in the city.