Byron FFA hosts annual first responders’ breakfast

Future Farmers of America, Byron Middle School Chapter.

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Byron Middle School’s Future Farmer’s of America club served hot meals to first responders Tuesday morning.

Before the pandemic, FFA invited responders inside the school to sit down for breakfast. This year, organizers held the event drive-thru style.

Peach County firefighters, EMTs, and Sheriff Deputies attended the event.

FFA students handed out more than 20 meals including Chic-Fil-A biscuits, water, and juice.