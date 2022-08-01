Byromville man killed in morning crash

The crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning.

photo courtesy of MGN

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A deadly crash involving a tractor trailer shut down a Dooly County highway, Monday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened just after 6:00 Monday morning on Georgia Highway 230 at GA 90.

GSP reports the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled directly into the path of a Mack tractor-trailer. The tractor trailer hit the driver’s side of the Silverado.

GSP identifies the driver of the Silverado as 74-year-old William Lester of Byromville, Georgia, and he died at the scene.