Businesses, residence can now help WRPD solve cases

According to Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead, investigators will have access to more than 500 cameras throughout the city.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is putting more eyes on crime with community help.

City Council approved a new video platform for the Police Department. It allows homes and businesses to register their own security and ‘Ring’ cameras. The Police Department can then use the registered cameras and footage.

According to Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead, investigators will have access to more than 500 cameras throughout the city. He says it will help solve cases more efficiently.

“In law enforcement today, we got to take advantage of all technology that is available. This is a new more cutting edge technology that give us additional resource to be better,” said Interim Chief Whitehead.

The Warner Robins Police Department says residents can register their surveillance cameras to allow police access.

Full implementation of the video platform will take about six months.