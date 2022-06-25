Business shower hopes to help entrepreneur

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— If you’ve ever opened a business you know just how hard it can be. Javarious Knight is the owner of Plus Shirt, where “you dream it and he prints it.”

He says he’s been screen printing for ten years, the only things that’s missing is a physical business address. That’s where the business shower comes into play.

“We’re trying to raise $30,000 to get equipment, a building, and to put back into the neighborhood,” Knight said.

Quashanda Washington is the CEO of the Be Smart Movement. She came up with the idea of the business shower to help young entrepreneurs like Knight. By doing this she’s hoping to curb poverty in high crime areas.

“I want to be an example for people from poverty communities that really need the help, because they are very vulnerable people. They’re very easy to be manipulated,” Washington said. “Anyone can go in those areas and say something and they’ll believe it. So I really want to step up to the plate and help them become successful.

Washington explains what a business shower is.

“It’s kind of like a baby shower but you’ll be gifting money, donations, helping this young man become successful. He’ll be making shirts and hats, he’ll have some on hand and you can contact him too,” she said.

Knight says they plan to help other businesses going forward because his goal is to improve Macon.

“I got a t-shirt called MMBA, that’s ‘Make Macon Better Again’,” he said. “We’re trying to make Macon better again. Trying to tackle every neighborhood. We’re just trying to make Macon better.”

The business shower is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in Carolyn Crayton park. If you can’t make it to the business shower or if you’re interested in hosting one, call the Be Smart Movement. Their phone number is 404-438-1979.