MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in identifying 2 suspects behind a burglary that took place on July 6, 2021.

The two men committed the crime on MacGillicuddy Drive in South Bibb County.

If you can help identify or locate these suspects, please contact Investigator Jean Lebeuf at (478) 803-2560 or Jlebeuf@maconbibb.us .

Or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.