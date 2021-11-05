BurgerWeekBites: Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe created an apple fritter burger for Macon Burger Week.

During MBW, local restaurants create specialty burgers that aren’t on the regular menu. Customers can then vote for their favorite burgers online to determine a winner.

In past entries, the bakery used doughnut buns. However, when MBW organizers added a new category for the most creative entry, Tommy’s decided to switch it up.

Owner Tomy Sadler says his apple fritters are famous, so the change made for an amazing sandwich.

Here’s what’s special between the buns (fritters):

all-beef patty

cheddar cheese

house-made bacon jam

Tommy’s Bakery and Cafe serves its apple fritter burger from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. They’re located at 5580 Thomaston Road.

If you try the apple fritter burger, and you like it, vote for it online at MaconBurgerWeek.com.