BS Report: October 19th – What’s Next for the Braves?

It was fun while it lasted. Now that the Braves season has come to an end, fans are left wondering what next season will look like.

It was fun while it lasted. Now that the Braves season has come to an end, fans are left wondering what next season will look like. Bill Shanks looks ahead at what off-season moves are likely and which new faces may appear on the roster in 2023.