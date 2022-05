BS Report: May 11th – A Slow Start for the Braves

It’s a disappointing start of the season for the World Champion Atlanta Braves as they struggle to pass .500. Can they turn it around or is this what fans can expect all the way to November? Bill Shanks points out where the team is lacking and what they need to win the division.