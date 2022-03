BS Report: March 16th – The Future Without Freddie

Braves fans are recovering from the news that star 1st baseman Freddie Freeman will not be a Brave next year. Bill Shanks has the story of what lead us here, and what the Braves future without Freddie looks like.