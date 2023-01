BS Report: January 4th – Georgia Vs TCU: The Championship

Georgia’s stellar season has led them to the big stage once again. Is TCU a worthy opponent to challenge the Dawgs? Bill Shanks says you shouldn’t expect a walk in the park against the Horned Frogs. He’s got a head-to-head breakdown.